One rushing attack after another, defensive end Chance Main -- and the entire Colorado front seven -- keep working to adjust and find ways to close the physical and mental gaps.

Minnesota's Mohamed Ibrahim took full advantage of those gaps, rumbling for a season-high 202 yards and 3 touchdowns on a dominant 8.8 yards per carry last weekend. That was just part of the overall toll, though, as the Gophers collectively took advantage of Buffs breakdowns in piling up big conversions and long runs to the tune of 334 overall rushing yards.

Colorado currently possesses the worst rushing defense in the country, giving up 348 yards per game on the ground -- a whopping 99 more than the next-worst defense.

For Main, the fix and most pressing challenge is for the Buffs to just stay in their gaps and handle their individual responsibilities so the unit can move forward together.

“I feel like we’ve been really focusing on being gap-sound this week and that’s been showing in practice,” Main said

Cheers could be heard from the defensive sideline during practice this week signifying an offensive stop. Maintaining a positive and supportive mentality during these challenging weeks is helping the unit manage and overcome the adversity that has plagued the Buffs.

“The little things that we’ve been doing here in practice this week about just being accountable and everybody cheering if ... a good play happens, everybody’s going to go celebrate, we’re going to do that,” Main said. “We’re going to make sure that we worship the little things because those little things will turn into big things.”

Hey, the Buffs have to start somewhere ...

Main has 5 total tackles, 1 tackle for loss, two third down stops, one pass break up and a fumble recovery. He may be having a slower adjustment to FBS football after transferring in from FCS-level Incarnate Word, but his experience and size on the edge is valued.

“We don't have a lot of really experienced older players so we need to kind of fill back gaps in between those sophomores, juniors and that’s really where the [transfer] opportunities are for us,” Dorrell said.

Compared to Colorado’s previous opponents, UCLA isn't quite the rushing force as Air Force and Minnesota, but the Bruins are still very much a challenge, averaging 211 rushing yards per game to rank 33rd nationally.

Zach Charbonnet has rushed for 189 yards and a score over two games, but he's been limited in practice this week with his status for Saturday unconfirmed. Behind him is Keegan Jones, who has 140 rushing yards and a touchdown.

But the X-factor for the Bruins is dual-threat quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who has rushed for 114 yards and 2 TDs on 8.1 yards per carry. He's a threat that must always be accounted for -- the kind of heady veteran that will notice a breakdown from the Buffs and take full advantage.

Some competitive advantage comes with playing at home -- UCLA is 0-3 in its last three appearances at Folsom Field -- and Main is excited to be back in front of the home crowd this week, however many fans that includes.

“It’s always great to [play] a home game,” Main said. “I love the fans. I know that they’re not all about us and they’ve kind of been dogging on us here lately and we do recognize that. We have our own thoughts about how they complain about us, but it doesn’t matter if you don’t show up. Those guys that do cheer for us and everything, we do appreciate those people so much and that gives us so much drive.”