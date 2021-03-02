CUSportsNation - Colorado's 2021 football schedule unveiled

On Tuesday morning, the Pac-12 unveiled its 2021 football schedule for all league members. Official dates and home/away games for the Buffaloes have officially been set.

The Buffs will begin the 2021 season vs. Northern Colorado of the Big Sky Conference, on Friday, Sept. 4, in Boulder. The Bears, under the new leadership of former Denver Bronco Ed McCaffrey, last played CU in 2017, a game the Buffs won, 41-21.

Next up for the Buffaloes will be a showdown at Empower Field at Mile High with Texas A&M on Saturday, Sept. 11.

The game was originally the back end of a home-and-home series scheduled between the two schools back in 2015. The former Big 12 Conference foes were set to meet in College Station last fall but the game was cancelled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Colorado's Rick George and Texas A&M's Ross Bjork exercised a clause within the original contract and mutually agreed to move the game from Folsom Field in Boulder to Denver.

Finally, CU wraps up its non-conference schedule with its fourth-ever meeting with Minnesota, a Saturday, Sept. 18 contest in Boulder.

Colorado's first true away game will also kick off Pac-12 play, as the Buffs are set to meet Arizona State in Tempe on Sept. 25.

After that, Southern California, which Colorado has never beat before, will journey to Boulder. The Buffs will be reunited with four-year letterman wide receiver KD Nixon, who transferred to USC earlier this spring as a grad transfer.

The contest with the Trojans is followed with a bye week, after which the Buffs host Arizona on Oct. 16.

Then, the Buffaloes will hit the road for two straight games, beginning with Cal on Oct. 23 and Oregon on Oct. 30.

Colorado hosts Oregon State on Nov. 6, plays an away game at UCLA on Nov. 13 and then will have its final home game of the year Nov. 20 against Washington.

CU's last regular season game of the season will be at Utah on Nov. 27.

In total Colorado will play six true road games, with five road contests and one game (vs. Texas A&M) at a neutral site.