 CUSportsNation - Colorado remains at the forefront with 2021 OT Austin Barry
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-03 13:50:46 -0500') }} football Edit

Colorado remains at the forefront with 2021 OT Austin Barry

Justin Guerriero • CUSportsNation
Editor
@GuerrieroCU

Austin Barry, a 6-foot-6, 280-pound offensive tackle from Riverside (J.W. North) Calif. announced via Twitter recently that he'll commit by the end of the month. Colorado was named by him in a Pac-...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}