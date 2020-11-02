CUSportsNation - Colorado releases depth chart ahead of season opener against UCLA

Below are some notes on the Buffs' updated depth chart.

Colorado on Monday afternoon released a depth chart, giving us a clear idea of who will start against UCLA when the Buffs and Bruins face off at Folsom Field on Saturday, Nov. 7.

Notably, junior tailback Alex Fontenot will not play vs. UCLA due to injury. While his position as Colorado's top running back was never in question throughout camp, it now appears that sophomore Jarek Broussard will start in the offensive backfield for CU on Saturday.

Sophomore tight end Luke Stillwell also is injured and will not be available against the Bruins.

On the defensive side of things, after being on the receiving end of many compliments from coaches and teammates alike, true freshman cornerback Christain Gonzalez has earned a starting job opposite junior Mekhi Blackmon.

JUCO transfer Guy Thomas will start at OLB next to Carson Wells.

Junior wide receiver Maurice Bell will handle kick return duties for Colorado while sophomore Dimitri Stanley has been tapped to return punts.

After some hints were dropped throughout fall camp, it is confirmed that sophomores Frank Fillip and Casey Roddick have won the Buffs' starting right tackle and guard positions.

Junior defensive back Curtis Appleton jumped up the depth chart and is now the No. 2 player at the hybrid STAR backer position behind fellow junior Chris Miller.

Colorado's full depth chart ahead of the UCLA season opener is below.