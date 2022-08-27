On Sept 2, TCU and Colorado begin their seasons in similar quarterback scenarios with not one but two capable QBs.

On the depth chart Colorado released Saturday, a bolded and underlined “OR” signified the starting options of both J.T. Shrout and Brendon Lewis, maintaining public mystery heading into game week. For the Horned Frogs, senior Max Duggan and redshirt sophomore Chandler Morris share a similar story with Lewis and Shrout.

Duggan played through a foot injury he sustained Oct. 9, but due to the injury and inconsistency, Morris stepped up for the Frogs in the same vein Lewis stepped up when Shrout was injured last year.

“We did talk to both of them and they know what our game plan is in terms of who’s starting, but I think it’s wise for us to not do that announcement at all,” head coach Karl Dorrell said Saturday.

Dorrell said his decision was not a response to TCU not making an announcement on its starter.

“It didn't have anything to do with what they're doing,” Dorrell said. “B-Lew was better in this category and J.T. was better in this category. [The competition] was kind of like that, it was very close. Not enough to unseat B-Lew, but it just gave us the impression now we feel good that they kind of feed off of each other and that's why we're trying to leave our options open with both of those guys. They understand what we're trying to do from a game plan standpoint. Just like I told them, they're both going to play.”