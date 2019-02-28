CUSportsNation.com

On Wednesday afternoon, a pair of teammates from The Colony (Texas) High School shared their list of top eight schools, releasing them at the same time.

6-foot-1, 180-pound cornerback Christian Gonzalez placed Colorado in his top eight along with Texas Tech, Purdue, Arkansas, Notre Dame, Baylor, Mississippi, and Missouri.

Gonzalez has been picking up new scholarship offers at a rapid pace. Darrin Chiaverini extended an offer to Gonzalez in January, which was Gonzalez's first scholarship offer. Since then, he's added 19 offers to bring his total to 20.

As a junior in 2018, Gonzalez caught 22 passes for 306 yards and two touchdowns. He recorded 29 tackles, two tackles for loss, nine pass deflections, one interception, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.