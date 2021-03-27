CUSportsNation - Colorado receives pledge from 2022 DB Keyshon Mills

In a busy last few weeks that have seen the Buffaloes add a quarterback and a running back to their Class of 2022 as well as scoop up some defensive line depth via the transfer portal, there was more recruiting news to go along with the above, as moments ago, three-star defensive back Keyshon Mills out of Little Elm, Texas, committed.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound prospect from the northern suburbs of Dallas/Ft. Worth holds additional offers from Liberty and Kansas. Demetrice Martin stepped in and got Colorado on his offer sheet back on Feb. 25.

A few days prior, he had completed a virtual visit with Kansas, the program recruiting him the hardest besides Colorado over the last few weeks but on March 4 he did on with CU.

The visit upped his interest in the Buffaloes and now, just over two weeks later, he becomes pledge No. 5 for Colorado in 2022, joining LB/S Dylan Dixson, DE Carlton Madden Jr., QB Owen McCown and RB Victor Venn.

At Little Elm, Mills moves around the defensive backfield, seeing action at bother cornerback and safety, a history that'll suit him well once he arrives in Boulder and Martin and Brett Maxie decide where he'll fit into the scheme best.

On his Twitter, he advertises a 4.44 40-yard dash time.