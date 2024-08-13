Shedeur Sanders’ options at receiver look to be endless with a very deep and versatile wide receiver room for him to utilize this upcoming season.

With 10 scholarship players, wide receivers coach Jason Phillips anticipates playing almost all of them this season running with a rotation of “six to eight,” he mentioned after Tuesday’s practice. The reliable hands and route runners of Jimmy Horn Jr., Travis Hunter, LaJohntay Wester, Will Sheppard and others will be taking the field very soon to prove why their room should be in the conversation as one of the best wide receiver corps in the country.

“We can probably go two deep and just rotate the whole game,” Sheppard said to CU Sports Report when asked about the Buffs having the best wide receiver room in the nation. “Everybody got different skill sets. Everybody brings different things to the table. Can’t really double team anybody because it’s going to be somebody open.”

The wide receiver talent last year was certainly up to par, with former Buffs Xaiver Weaver (908), Horn (567) and Hunter (721) tallying 2,196 receiving yards, making up of the majority of the Buffs' scoring last season. However, the offensive efficiency took a stark turn as the offensive line’s performance began to degrade, leaving Sanders scrambling to connect with someone downfield.