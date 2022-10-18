Former Colorado starting quarterback Brendon Lewis entered the transfer portal Tuesday morning.

Lewis started all 12 games last season and this the 2022 opener against TCU. During his career at Colorado he threw for 1,727 yards, 10 touchdowns and 3 interceptions.

He had lost the starting job first to J.T. Shrout earlier this season and ultimately both QBs were leapfrogged by freshman Owen McCown. When McCown came out of the game Saturday in the Buffs' breakthrough 20-13 overtime win over Cal, it was Shrout who replaced him, making Lewis' place on the depth chart clear.

"This isn't a surprise," interim head coach Mike Sanford said. "We've had ongoing conversations for really weeks, myself and [Lewis], throughout the course of the last really last three, four or five weeks. I wish him the best. I've said from the beginning, since I got here, and really since I've been able to take over this role in this responsibility that I'm always gonna look out for the best of the player of the individual. I have a tremendous relationship with B Lew, I care greatly about him, even in his decision. I'm wanting to lend a helping hand with regards to the relationships I have in the industry."

Lewis played in just the first two games of this season. He completed 13 of 18 passes for 78 yards and rushed for 42 yards vs. TCU and completed just 2 of 6 passes for 14 yards off the bench vs. Minnesota.

Lewis tweeted a message Tuesday morning about his departure.

"First off, I'd like to begin by thanking God for giving me the opportunity to play football at this level. I'm grateful to the University of Colorado, my teammates, coaches and Buff Nation for all my support over the past years," he wrote. "Over the various changes I've encountered throughout my three years at CU, I've decided I need to explore my other options and see who can best prepare me for my future."