Colorado QB Brendon Lewis enters the transfer portal
Former Colorado starting quarterback Brendon Lewis entered the transfer portal Tuesday morning.
Lewis started all 12 games last season and this the 2022 opener against TCU. During his career at Colorado he threw for 1,727 yards, 10 touchdowns and 3 interceptions.
He had lost the starting job first to J.T. Shrout earlier this season and ultimately both QBs were leapfrogged by freshman Owen McCown. When McCown came out of the game Saturday in the Buffs' breakthrough 20-13 overtime win over Cal, it was Shrout who replaced him, making Lewis' place on the depth chart clear.
"This isn't a surprise," interim head coach Mike Sanford said. "We've had ongoing conversations for really weeks, myself and [Lewis], throughout the course of the last really last three, four or five weeks. I wish him the best. I've said from the beginning, since I got here, and really since I've been able to take over this role in this responsibility that I'm always gonna look out for the best of the player of the individual. I have a tremendous relationship with B Lew, I care greatly about him, even in his decision. I'm wanting to lend a helping hand with regards to the relationships I have in the industry."
Lewis played in just the first two games of this season. He completed 13 of 18 passes for 78 yards and rushed for 42 yards vs. TCU and completed just 2 of 6 passes for 14 yards off the bench vs. Minnesota.
Lewis tweeted a message Tuesday morning about his departure.
"First off, I'd like to begin by thanking God for giving me the opportunity to play football at this level. I'm grateful to the University of Colorado, my teammates, coaches and Buff Nation for all my support over the past years," he wrote. "Over the various changes I've encountered throughout my three years at CU, I've decided I need to explore my other options and see who can best prepare me for my future."
Coming in as a three-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting class, Lewis made his debut at the end of his freshman season against Texas at the Alamo Bowl. At the time, new head coach Karl Dorrell put Lewis in at QB during the second quarter and he finished that day throwing 6-10 for 95 yards.
With Shrout, a transfer from Tennessee, sustaining a season-ending knee injury during 2021 fall camp, Lewis emerged as the next guy up and started for a 4-8 Buffs team that finished as one of the least productive passing offenses in college football.
All of Lewis’s 10 touchdowns came from his 2021 season, when he completed 58 percent of his passes for 1,540 passing yards.
This year brought a tight QB competition with Shrout healthy and active in the mix. However, Lewis was named the starter coming out of the gates. The competition continued as Lewis couldn’t produce much offensively.
Lewis is eligible for a redshirt as he has only played in two games this season.
"At the end of the day, I think B Lew needed a fresh start," Sanford said. "And certainly there are times in every player's career, every coach's career, and obviously, even in program's history where you need a fresh start. And I wish him without question the best."
That leaves Colorado with McCown, the true freshman; Shrout, a redshirt junior with one more year of eligibility; sophomore Drew Carter; and redshirt freshman Maddox Kopp as scholarship quarterbacks on the roster.