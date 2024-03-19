Nine Buffs came out to boost their stock in front of NFL scouts Tuesday.

Colorado Pro Day participants included DE Tajih Alston, WR Javon Antonio, DE Jordan Domineck, DE Derrick McLendon, LB Juwan Mitchell, DT Leonard Payne Jr., RB Kavosiey Smoke, DB Rodrick Ward, walk-on LB Noah Young.

“I feel like everybody came out here today put on put on a little performance for everybody,” Domineck said. “... Feel like all of our players went out there. We've been training for the past three months. We balled out, do what we had to do. Got some good times, got some good technique got a little bit of film. I feel like today was really good. I feel like everybody came out here, did what they needed to be done.”

Various NFL teams came out to Colorado’s practice field to see what the Buffs had to offer. Twenty-two teams RSVPd to the event along with one CFL team.

Among the top performances, Ward made an impression as three of his marks would have ranked top six within the safeties group if he competed in the combine. Ward recorded 18 reps on bench press and a 10-foot-6 broad jump, which both rank fourth in those categories.

Ward was also the fastest of Thursday’s group in the 40-yard dash as he recorded a time of 4.47. In the combine, that time would have ranked sixth in the safeties group.

Behind Ward, Smoke (4.57) and Antonio (4.63) had the second and third-fastest times in the 40-yard dash.

“I was trying to get a 4.3, I ran a 4.46.” Ward said on competing against his friends in the 40-yard dash. “I hope I can take the crown on that one, but I think I did good. I was able to have some good numbers. I think it was a good day overall.”

Both Ward and Mitchell recorded the highest vertical jumps with each a 35.5-inch jump. McLendon posted the second-highest jump, hitting 35 inches, which would have breached the top-10 measurements in the combine.

“I’ve been dreaming about this since … I was six years old,” McLendon said Tuesday. “I started back in Glenwood Hills. Me and my father, we talked about it this morning.”

On bench press, Payne Jr. flexed his strength as he led the Buffs with 21 reps.

After the timing and measurement portion of the day concluded, the nine Buffs went on to do position-specific drills with the NFL scouts.

Overall, Ward put together an impressive pro day across the board. Mitchell also flashed his speed and gave scouts a glimpse of what he can provide on the field after a 2023 season of off-the-field issues and limitations.

“Everybody in the world know I had a little incident at Arizona State,” Mitchell said. “We’re not gonna get into that, but [Coach] Prime knew and was seeing me for who I was, for what I was trying to get, and gave me an opportunity.”

See the official times from Colorado’s pro day below: