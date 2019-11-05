Colorado prepares for massive recruiting weekend
As this Saturday's meeting between Colorado and Stanford in Boulder for the Buffaloes' homecoming game nears, Mel Tucker and his staff in turn prepare to host a multitude of visitors, many of them ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news