Colorado’s safeties consisted of an explosive array of players last year, but that group and the secondary found themselves coming up short on occasion during the 2023 season.

The Buffs tackling was not up to par as missed tackles during the Stanford game led to a shocking loss in Boulder. Safeties couldn’t take down running backs and wide receivers were able to find their way downfield. Former defensive coordinator and safeties coach Charles Kelly’s (former assistant head coach at Alabama) Crimson Tide defense wasn’t effectively translating against the competitive offenses the Buffs faced in the Pac-12.

The safeties group this year still possesses the same fire power with heavy hitters like Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig and Shilo Sanders, but with the addition of Robert Livingston as the defensive coordinator whose expertise lies within the safeties unit.

He should be able to put those players in position to make even more of an impact. Livingston served 12 years as the Bengals’ safeties coach and developed players such as Jesse Bates III and Vonn Bell.

Livingston is stepping into the defensive coordinator role for the first time in his career and is aiming to install a new system that is centered around his players’ strengths. Cornerbacks coach Kevin Mathis mentioned during spring that this defense will include more cover one this season. Whether it’s cover one or other formations, the safeties and the entire defense are looking to minimize missed tackles and maximize opportunities.