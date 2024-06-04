Colorado post-spring position outlook: Wide receivers
It’s no secret that new offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur and Colorado will need an explosive passing game this fall, and the Buffs' collection of wide receivers goes a long way to providing that potential.
Indeed, it’s no secret that the Buffs want to toss the ball around the yard, and they’ve got plenty of talent on the outside to help quarterback Shedeur Sanders produce in 2024.
Colorado’s receiver unit was a pleasant surprise last season. South Florida transfer Xavier Weaver broke out as the Buffs’ top target and earned himself some NFL buzz. Two-way star Travis Hunter flashed his ability on the offensive end both at the catch point and after the catch when he was healthy. Jimmy Horn Jr.’s production left something to be desired, but his speed out of the slot brought optimism that year two with the Buffs could bring big things. Even Omarion Miller had a big breakout game as a true freshman against USC.
Weaver is gone, but the others remain in Boulder this fall to run it back. Colorado wasn’t satisfied just with what it had returning, however, adding talent up and down the depth chart on the perimeter. Now, the Buffs surround their star quarterback and their rebuilt offensive line with a wide receiver corps that they truly believe can be elite.
What we learned this spring…
It will be a tough competition for snaps at wideout this fall for the Buffs. In addition to the returners mentioned above, Colorado has brought in plenty of talent from the transfer portal to play both on the outside and in the slot, which is sure to make the battles for playing time very intense come fall camp.
Miller is sure to get plenty of reps on the outside as he heads into year two in what appears to be a fairly similar system as last season, despite the switch from Sean Lewis to Pat Shurmur at offensive coordinator. The sophomore showed off ability both before and after the catch during his breakout showing against USC last season -- 7 catches for 196 yards and a TD -- and his performance this spring garnered praise from teammates and coaches.
While Miller is likely to play a role in the offense, the Buffs will have plenty of very talented wideouts competing for those two spots. Vanderbilt transfer Will Sheppard wasn’t in Boulder this spring, but he’s the most experienced option (152 career receptions for 2,067 yards and 21 TDs) and will certainly be in the mix. Hunter will be as well, though his high two-way workload combined with the increased trust in the rest of the receivers could mean more reps for Sheppard and Miller on the outside, and a little bit less for Hunter.
The other major thing that stuck out this spring was the instant chemistry between Shedeur Sanders and Florida Atlantic transfer LaJohntay Wester, who had 108 catches for 1,168 yards and 8 TDs last season. The two hooked up numerous times in practice and connected three times, including once for a touchdown, in Colorado’s spring game. Wester could be in for a monster year as Sanders’ security blanket out of the slot.
