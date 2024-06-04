It’s no secret that new offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur and Colorado will need an explosive passing game this fall, and the Buffs' collection of wide receivers goes a long way to providing that potential.

Indeed, it’s no secret that the Buffs want to toss the ball around the yard, and they’ve got plenty of talent on the outside to help quarterback Shedeur Sanders produce in 2024.

Colorado’s receiver unit was a pleasant surprise last season. South Florida transfer Xavier Weaver broke out as the Buffs’ top target and earned himself some NFL buzz. Two-way star Travis Hunter flashed his ability on the offensive end both at the catch point and after the catch when he was healthy. Jimmy Horn Jr.’s production left something to be desired, but his speed out of the slot brought optimism that year two with the Buffs could bring big things. Even Omarion Miller had a big breakout game as a true freshman against USC.

Weaver is gone, but the others remain in Boulder this fall to run it back. Colorado wasn’t satisfied just with what it had returning, however, adding talent up and down the depth chart on the perimeter. Now, the Buffs surround their star quarterback and their rebuilt offensive line with a wide receiver corps that they truly believe can be elite.