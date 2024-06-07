The tight end room is one that has provided more questions than answers in this new era of Colorado football, and that is no different heading into 2024. To add on to that uncertainty, CU's staff did little to address the tight end group with experience or proven pass catching acumen this offseason.

In 2023, the Buffs turned to an unlikely source for production from the position. Converted walk-on wide receiver Michael Harrison stepped up as a reliable red zone target for Shedeur Sanders, catching 31 passes for 284 yards and five scores, including a two-touchdown game against Colorado State. Harrison was the only Colorado tight end to record a catch.

Now, Harrison is off to San Diego State, where former CU offensive coordinator Sean Lewis is the new head coach, and the Buffs were left to search for his replacement. They brought in some bigger bodies that could prove to be more versatile pieces at that spot, but their roles and skill sets are unproven at this point.