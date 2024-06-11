Colorado’s offensive line needed to be overhauled after last season’s abysmal pass protection, and head coach Deion Sanders and his staff did just that this offseason.

Shedeur Sanders absorbed 52 sacks in his first year at Colorado, which ended in him being the most-sacked quarterback in the FBS and a back injury that sidelined him in the final game of the season. Every week opposing pass rushers barreled through the Buffs’ offensive line putting Sanders in compromising positions and left running backs struggling to get more than three yards per carry (CU averaged 2.31 yards per carry in 2023).

The demand for a new offensive line was dire, and as the offseason eventually arrived, Colorado cleared out that room to make way for 10 new transfer additions and five-star freshman Jordan Seaton to reestablish a Buffs’ offense that has ample potential.

Every full-time starter from the Buffs’ 2023 offensive line left for the portal while Sanders and his staff brought in multiple Power 5 linemen, other experienced personnel and a new assistant position coach, Phil Loadholt.

“Phil is really good,” Sanders said. “Phil Loadholt is really good at what he does. He’s been there, he’s done that. They respect that, they admire that. They try to embody that and emulate that. And his communication skills are impeccable.”

Similar to last year, the Buffs have their elite quarterback, a variety of wideout option and experienced running backs. However, the pivotal change from last year is CU’s completely revamped offensive line that will look to provide the skill necessary to complete Colorado’s competitive offense.

“It’s a different game that they’re playing,” Sanders said about the offensive line. “They really have a why. Not saying that nobody else didn’t; they really have a why and they’re out there fulfilling that, man. I love the way they attack practice, and they’re holding one another truly accountable. They don’t play about each other. I’m proud of that.”