After the Buffs’ 2023 season concluded with a loss to Utah, Deion Sanders made no bones about his goals for the next stage of CU football.

“That’s number 1A and 1B, running the football and stopping the run,” Sanders said bluntly. “That’s vital.”

Colorado addressed 1A with its new additions to the running back room and the offensive line, but it also made a major effort to become more stout against the ground game on the defensive side. That all starts up front, where CU made six additions to go with two returning pieces on the interior of its defensive line.

The two returners are two of the best on the whole squad. Former Ivy League star Shane Cokes is back for Year 2 at CU after being named a Leader with an “L” patch last season, and Amari McNeill also returns after a strong season in 2023. On top of that, the Buffs landed a few experienced pieces (Chidozie Nwankwo and Rayyan Buell) and a pair of talented SEC transfers (Taurean Carter and Anquin Barnes) to plug the gaps up front.