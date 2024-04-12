Colorado point guard KJ Simpson has declared for the NBA Draft and will forgo his senior season in college, according to his posts on social media Friday afternoon.

Simpson was the engine that drove the Buffs to a pair of NCAA Tournament wins, averaging 19.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game. Simpson scored 23 points, including the game-winning jumper, in CU’s first round win over Florida to propel the Buffs into the second round and set a new program record for wins with 26.

Simpson earned first team All-Pac-12 and all-defense honorable mention recognition in the conference at the end of what was one of the best individual seasons in Colorado history. Simpson set the new Colorado single-season record for free-throw percentage at 87.6%, and his 1,298 minutes during his junior season also set a program record. Simpson was also awarded the Chauncey Billups award as the team's most valuable player at the end of the year.

Simpson has also signed with the Klutch Sports Group agency to represent him during his professional career. Klutch Sports Group represents a number of NBA and NFL athletes including LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Signing with an agency also means that Simpson is all-in on the draft process, and will not be testing the waters with the possibility of returning like Tristan da Silva did last season.