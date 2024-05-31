More schools have focused on hosting official visitors in May (and earlier) this year as college recruiting continues to change. Colorado is sticking to what most programs have done in recent years and loading up official visits in late June just before the summer dead period hits.

Typically, recruits tend to push their top visits until the end of the month, so the Buffs should be in good position with a number of their priority targets in the 2025 class.

However, sometimes programs have to make their move when they get a chance, so CU will host a pair of key targets in the class this weekend in hopes of making a strong enough impression to outlast other schools that will host them in the coming weeks.

Both recruits Deion Sanders' program is hosting this week have already been in Boulder previously giving the Buffs a leg up heading into the visits.