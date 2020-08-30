CUSportsNation - Colorado OLB target TJ Patu names Nov. 1 commitment date

TJ Patu , a 6-foot-3, 210-pound outside linebacker from La Habra (La Habra) California announced recently that he intends to commit on November 1. At the beginning of August, the Buffaloes were included in a Top 4 he released.

In terms of player profile, Patu is a tough one to label due to his versatility in general.

Patu looks like a true hybrid — a player with the physical tools to assume the role of a traditional outside linebacker but also possessing the instincts and speed to drop into coverage. It feels appropriate to consider him a blend between an outside linebacker and safety, given what he displays on film.

Patu's highlights are an interesting study — he does a wide variety of things for La Habra on defense from blitzing off the edge to guarding the interior and on the perimeter as well as handling coverage assignments.

If he were to choose Colorado, he looks like he would fit in well at the STAR backer position.

Patu has reeled in nearly 10 offers in total, with Utah and Washington State joining Colorado as the Pac-12 programs to have issued scholarship offers to him. Kansas was his final Power Five offer, while Nevada, UNLV and Utah State offered, as well.

The Cougs, San Jose State and Fresno State, along with CU, were named by Patu as his Top 4 schools as he continues to approach his decision day.

Patu picked up an offer from Colorado in mid-June via quality control for recruiting coach Junior Tanuvasa.

Tanuvasa has proved to be a solid asset for the Buffs on the recruiting trail. He was largely responsible for the identification and recruitment of 2021 ILB Zephaniah Maea, who committed to CU five days after Tanuvasa offered him.

Thus, with Patu, Tanuvasa appears once more to be point man for the Buffaloes.

Right now, Colorado's Class of 2021 is at 14 verbal commitments. However, the Buffs do lack an outside linebacker and safety within this class so far. Patu is a candidate who checks boxes in both categories.