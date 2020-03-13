In light of the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) situation, Colorado officially has postponed its spring football practices, which were set to begin on Monday, March 16. CUSportsNation has also learned that Colorado athletic director Rick George is permitting all student-athletes, football players included (and especially), to return home and finish the rest of their semesters remotely.

Per CU SID, the situation remains "fluid." But it is likely that if Colorado conducts spring practices at all, they will commence after March 29, which is the final day of spring break. It should also be noted that the University of Colorado has ended all in-person classes on campus; all classes for the rest of the Spring 2020 semester will be conducted online. The university remains open; libraries, dorms, recreational centers, etc. will remain open, pending an updated change in procedure by CU.