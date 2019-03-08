CUSportsNation.com

The Buffaloes aren't shying away from big time recruits under new head coach Mel Tucker.

On Thursday evening, the Buffaloes, according to Rivals.com, became the 43rd school to offer Houston (Texas) North Shore running back Zachary Evans.

Evans, who stands at 6-foot, 195-pounds, is ranked as a five-star prospect in the class of 2020. He's the No. 2 recruit in the country and the No. 1 running back in the land.

Will the Buffs land Evans? Highly unlikely. Colorado has to play a catch up game as he's already high on the likes of Texas, Texas A&M, Georgia, Tennessee, and LSU.

It does show how Colorado is willing to fight with the big boys. So while CU is behind on Evans, that's more because Tucker hasn't been on the job very long. When the 2021 class shifts into focus, the Buffs will have been on these big time, five-star kids already.

Rivals.com National Recruiting Director has high praises of Evans.

"He’s probably one of the top two running backs I’ve ever seen in my career," Farrell said. "We will see how Evans’ senior year turns out. He’s compared to (Adrian Peterson) because he has an upright running style, he can do so many different things, he has great vision, he can run between the tackles or bounce it outside."