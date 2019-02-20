CUSportsNation.com

This week, the Colorado Buffaloes men's basketball team (16-9, 7-6 Pac-12) hits the road to face the Washington schools, while the women's basketball team (11-14, 1-13 Pac-12) also faces UW and WSU at the CU Events Center.

Tad Boyle's program looks to extend their five game winning streak, but now on the road, where the Buffs have a 5-6 record this season.

Colorado battles Washington State on Wednesday night at 8:00 p.m. MT and Washington on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. MT. Both games can be seen on the Pac-12 Networks.

The Huskies are the top team in the Pac-12 with their 11-1 conference record, and the Cougars are one of the worst, winning just three of 12 conference matchups.

Boyle does not want his squad to overlook Washington State with the huge, potential resume boosting content on Saturday.

"We told our players Washington State is a totally different team than who we saw when they were in Boulder in January," Boyle said this week, per cubuffs.com. "Now Colorado's a different team than we were in January. We've got two teams that are playing good basketball right now.

"I see them playing with more energy, I see them moving the ball," Boyle said. "Their assist numbers are really, really good. Their assist to turnover ratio is really good. They're sharing the ball and shooting the ball. They shoot the ball from three very, very well and they've got a lot of weapons."

On the women's basketball side, star CU guard Kennedy Leonard returned to the floor for the first time last week since early January. She played 12 minutes in a loss against Arizona.

A healthy Leonard will give the Buffs a big boost as they have very winnable couple of games ahead of them. Washington comes to Boulder with a 1-12 conference record and the Cougars are 4-10.