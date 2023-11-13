Both the Colorado men’s and women’s basketball teams have jumped off to a strong start to begin their seasons as both teams find themselves included in the Associated Press Top 25 poll after one week of action.

For the first time since Jan. 13, 2014, both teams are ranked as the women’s team shot up from No. 20 in Week 1 to No. 5 in Week 2 while the men’s team snuck in at No. 25. The CU squads are undefeated with the men sitting at 2-0 and the women at 3-0 so far this season.

The CU women's win over No. 1 LSU last Monday night certainly made an impression on voters with ESPN even naming the matchup its win of the week. The statement victory boosted the Buffs 15 spots, making it the best AP ranking for the team since finishing the 1994-95 regular season at No. 2. Colorado had not breached the top 10 since December of 1995.

According to the Associated Press, the 15-spot jump is the largest leap in women’s basketball AP poll history.

The Buffs went into Las Vegas as underdogs against the defending champs. Strong performances from Jaylyn Sherrod (19 points), Frida Formann (27 points) and Aaronette Vonleh (24 points) helped spark the upset over the Tigers. LSU dropped to No. 7 in the poll this week.

Vonleh also secured the conference's first Player of the Week honor of the 2023-24 season. The honor is the first of Vonleh's career and it's just the eighth Player of the Week honor for the program since joining the Pac-12 in 2011-12.

The Buffs then went on to dominate Le Monye (93-38) and hold off Oklahoma State in the fourth quarter Sunday to claim their third win of the 2023-24 season. Head coach JR Payne’s squad is currently averaging 91.7 points per game putting them 19th in the nation in scoring offense.

Looking ahead, Colorado will be traveling to Texas to take on Southern Methodist University on Saturday.

On the men’s side, this is the Buffs first ranking since March of 2020-21 season (No. 24). CU finds itself 2-0 after wins over Towson (75-57) and Grambling State (95-63) to open the season.

KJ Simpson and Tristan da Silva have led the Buffs' offensive efforts so far this season as they lead the team in scoring averaging 17.0 points per game. Colorado currently stands 91st in scoring offense and 55th in scoring defense.

The Buffs begin the Sunshine Slam Tuesday in Boulder at 7 p.m. MT against Milwaukee. Colorado was without Cody Williams against Grambling State on Nov. 10 as he was dealing with a minor injury, but the freshman will be back in action for its matchup against Milwaukee according to the Boulder Daily Camera’s Pat Rooney.