On the Buff Nation Message Board at CUSportsNation.com, there was a discussion that sparked when Colorado's 2018 football captains were named.

One of the first comments was: "Where's Steven Montez?"

Colorado's punter is a captain but not its redshirt junior quarterback, who will be starting his second full season? Colorado head coach Mike MacIntyre said on Saturday afternoon he wasn't surprised that Montez wasn't named a captain and is still a big leader on this team.

"Steven is a leader," MacInyre stated. "It doesn't surprise me because Chidobe Awuzie wasn't a captain his senior year because he didn't really want to be. He was the year before and he wanted some other people to step up and lead. Steven is a heck of a leader, who they all look up to.

"I think the way we do the voting, as a team they decided that was the way to do it. The way we started to do it three years ago was to make the players feel that the coaches weren't picking the captains. It was an open voting and they all talked it out.

"I would imagine Steven will be one next year because of the leadership he has shown. He is a guy who has a great sense of humor, and everyone likes him because he relates to everybody."

When Montez was at the podium, he was asked if he still felt like he was a leader on the team despite not being a captain. Montez hit a home run with his answer.