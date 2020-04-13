Colorado making 2021 DE Kaleb Elarms-Orr feel like priority target
Colorado and Brian Michalowski recently offered 2021 WR/CB Nikko Reed of Moreau Catholic up in Hayward, Calif.As it turns out, dating back to the middle of the 2019 season and in other words, the M...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news