Colorado makes the cut with WR Jordan Williams

Class of 2022 wide receiver Jordan Williams recently released a Top 5 list and CU made the cut.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound Etiwanda, Calif., native was offered by Darrin Chiaverini back in April.

The Buffs, along with Miami, Oregon, Arizona State and UCLA were also included in his Top 5. Other than that, he holds offers from Kansas, Fresno State and Arizona.

Williams sees action on both sides of the ball at Etiwanda High, as offensively, he plays both wide receiver and tailback, switching to cornerback on defense.

While he's yet to announce a decision date, his Top 5 represents the first trimming down he's made out of his total offer sheet.

Colorado currently has 10 Class of 2022 commits, with Keyshon Mills being the lone wide receiver verbally pledged to CU at the moment.

By the time Colorado's 2022 class arrives in Boulder, the Buffs will not have lost a single wideout, providing there are no transfers or players that leave the program.

For the 2022 season, Daniel Arias, Jaylon Jackson and Maurice Bell will all be entering their senior seasons.

In total, Colorado currently has 11 wide receivers on scholarship.

Expect the Buffaloes to take up to one more receiver before the 2022 recruiting class is complete.