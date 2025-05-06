Colorado makes its move for four-star RB KJ Edwards

The Jacksonville Jaguars select CU's Travis Hunter as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Colorado’s Black & Gold spring game featured a variety of new and returning Buffs making an impact.
An inside look the Buffs' Black & Gold spring game from CU Sports Report photographer Nigel Amstock.
Julian Lewis and Kaidon Salter competed for CU's starting QB job publicly for the first time on Saturday.
Deion Sanders had some thoughts to share on the jersey number retirement decisions.
