Colorado makes big addition in four-star WR Quanell X Farrakhan Jr.
Deion Sanders and Colorado are on the board with a commitment, their sixth of the 2025 cycle.
This one comes with Houston (Texas) North Shore wide receiver Quanell X Farrakhan Jr. headed to Boulder.
Farrakhan Jr. is the No. 238 overall prospect in the 2025 Rivals250.
The 6-foot, 177-pounder is also the first wide receiver commit of the cycle for Deion Sanders. This is one cycle after Sanders and the Buffs landed four-star wide receiver Dre'lon Miller near the Houston greater area.
Colorado was a bit lade addition to Farrakhan's recruitment. At one time earlier this offseason, the North Shore product had a top three of Alabama, Nebraska, and Texas A&M. But after some shifts over time, it was actually Colorado and UCLA who entered the race as real contenders.
Farrakhan Jr. too his official visit to Colorado the weekend of June 21 and from there, they appeared to be the leader.
This upcoming season will his first at Houston North Shore after transferring from The Woodlands High School.
Although he is just the sixth commitment of the Buffs 2025 class, he is the fourth four-star prospect in the fold. He joins four-star defensive back Alex Graham, four-star linebacker Mantrez Walker, and four-star offensive lineman Chauncey Gooden.
Colorado's class ranking improves from No. 86 to No. 78.