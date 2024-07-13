Deion Sanders and Colorado are on the board with a commitment, their sixth of the 2025 cycle.

This one comes with Houston (Texas) North Shore wide receiver Quanell X Farrakhan Jr. headed to Boulder.

Farrakhan Jr. is the No. 238 overall prospect in the 2025 Rivals250.

The 6-foot, 177-pounder is also the first wide receiver commit of the cycle for Deion Sanders. This is one cycle after Sanders and the Buffs landed four-star wide receiver Dre'lon Miller near the Houston greater area.