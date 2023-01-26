Earlier this month Colorado (12-9, 4-6 Pac-12) humbled the Oregon and Oregon State offenses as they each hit season lows in scoring, but despite the previous games, the road trip to play both teams may not be as forgiving — at least not with Oregon.

Statistically, the Buffs and the Ducks are just tenths away from each other in multiple categories in the Pac-12. Oregon sits sixth in the Pac-12 in field goal percentage, shooting 44.8%, and Colorado is right in front averaging 44.9%. The same close margin can be applied with both teams' 3-point percentage, free throw percentage, defensive percentages and offensive rebounds.

The Ducks (11-9, 5-4) have come out of the woodwork since their last encounter with the Buffs winning games against Utah, then-No. 9 Arizona and Cal. However, Stanford ended Oregon's two-game winning streak with a 71-64 last Saturday.

Oregon, similar to Colorado, is a team that can get the job done at home with the Ducks currently sitting at 8-4 on the floor at Matthew Knight Arena.

The Buffs aim to take a similar approach to the one they took in the Jan. 5 meeting between the two teams to claim the win in Eugene.

“Same game plan but also just fix a couple of things here and there,” guard KJ Simpson said. “I think our main focus is just defense. I think the biggest takeaway we got from those two games is just how we guarded and how we forced them to take tough shots, think Oregon's like one of the top scoring teams in the Pac 12 and we had them at 40 something. Obviously they're gonna come out better, more energy being at home, but I think we just got to stick to the same game plan.”

Former Buff-turned-Duck Keeshawn Barthelemy wasn’t able to play on his old home court earlier in the month due to an injury that kept him out 11 games. His first minutes back came against then-No. 9 Arizona and he recorded five points, six rebounds, five assists and one steal. In his four games back, Barthelemy is averaging 44% from the field.

“We started laughing during the scout because I didn’t really know how he plays,” Simpson said. “Spend time with somebody for a whole year, build a relationship, build a good bond and then having to go up against them, it’s what you want, it’s basketball.”

A Buff that made a recent reappearance is Jalen Gabbidon, “and having him back in the lineup is big,” head coach Tad Boyle said after Gabbidon’s first game back on Jan. 22.

The team’s medical staff cleared Gabbidon on Thursday before the Washington game. He’ll continue to wear a knee brace for precautionary measures, but he is able to play without it.

Gabbidon’s grit on defense will help add to the Buffs’ defensive depth in hopes to force a outcome similar to their last encounter.

“As we've been practicing more and more, I've been getting back into rhythm,” he said. "Defensively, that's kind of my bread and butter. I felt comfortable over these last three weeks, I’ve gotten to watch a lot of what they've done in practice and from the sidelines, observe where we fall short, where our strengths are.”

It’s been a week-by-week analysis of what those strengths and weaknesses are for this Colorado team, and Oregon is right there with the Buffs trying to concoct a winning recipe.

“We are starting to put together what it takes to win,” Gabbidon said. “And that's something that a lot of teams…you see a lot of teams in college basketball now are going through that process of understanding what they need to do to win games and we're on that same path.”