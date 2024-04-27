The 6-foot-5, 2025-pound recruit was offered by CU early in the process and managed to get on campus at CU on several occasions before arriving at his decision. He's on campus again this weekend, and now he can say he is officially committed to the team.

Friday, CU added its first member of the group when Rivals100 safety Alex Graham gave the program his pledge . Saturday morning, three-star tight end Corbin Laisure followed as he announced his commitment to the Buffs after multiple previous visits to Boulder.

Colorado is in the midst of an important weekend. The Buffs are hosting several priority recruits on campus for their spring game, and the fireworks already started earlier in the week. While there has been plenty of emphasis on immediate help and adding players through the transfer portal, the work on building the 2025 class is also now beginning for the Buffs.

Colorado was one of the first schools to begin expressing interest in the rising senior from Sullivan East High School in Bluff City, Tennessee. He visited Folsom Field in the fall, and eventually CU decided to offer him in January.

The offer from the Buffs sparked a wave of new interest leading to offers from programs such as Louisville, Arizona State, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Syracuse, San Diego State and others.

Repeated visits to CU seemed to indicate that the Buffs would eventually be the pick, but he still visited other schools such as Arkansas and Vanderbilt as well.

Laisure released a top four earlier this week that including Ole Miss, Louisville and Arizona State in addition to the Buffs.

His pledge helps CU address a major need heading into the future. The tight end position has been depleted in Boulder with winter transfer Chamon Metayer recently opting to leave Colorado, without ever playing a game for the Buffs, in favor of Arizona State.

Though he will not arrive until 2025, Laisure helps give the position some direction in the coming years.

The new CU commit will be one of many recruits in attendance for the program's spring game Saturday at Folsom Field.

Laisure, who also plays basketball, had a productive junior season at Sullivan East as he finished the year with 64 catches for 774 yards and 10 touchdowns receiving. On the defensive side, the new CU commit racked up 116 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles and an interception.