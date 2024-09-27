Colorado lands third 2025 commitment as G Jalin Holland announces choice
Colorado continues to add to its 2025 recruiting class, and the latest piece joined the puzzle Friday following a recent official visit with the Buffs. Jalin Holland became the third member of Tad Boyle's latest recruiting class after announcing his commitment to the Buffs over a final group that also included Oklahoma and New Mexico.
The Los Lunas, New Mexico native is now playing at Dream City Christian in Arizona, but the Buffs have been involved with the 6-foot-4, 185-pound guard for quite some time now.
Holland took an official visit to CU last weekend before coming to a decision. Oklahoma and New Mexico both had him out on visits in the last month as well ahead of his announcement.
The three-star recruit made multiple trips to Boulder allowing him to build a relationship with Boyle's staff.
Now, Holland is the third member of a group that has been so far focused on perimeter players. Texas wing Ian Inman committed to the Buffs last week following an August commitment from California combo guard Isaiah Johnson.
BYU, Texas, Washington, San Diego State, Arizona State, Missouri, Washington State and Cincinnati are some of the other programs that offered the high-scoring guard.
Boyle and his staff have been focused on bringing in a bigger recruiting class than in the previous cycle, and so far the Buffs have been trending late in the summer and into the fall.