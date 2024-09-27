Colorado continues to add to its 2025 recruiting class, and the latest piece joined the puzzle Friday following a recent official visit with the Buffs. Jalin Holland became the third member of Tad Boyle's latest recruiting class after announcing his commitment to the Buffs over a final group that also included Oklahoma and New Mexico.

The Los Lunas, New Mexico native is now playing at Dream City Christian in Arizona, but the Buffs have been involved with the 6-foot-4, 185-pound guard for quite some time now.

Holland took an official visit to CU last weekend before coming to a decision. Oklahoma and New Mexico both had him out on visits in the last month as well ahead of his announcement.

The three-star recruit made multiple trips to Boulder allowing him to build a relationship with Boyle's staff.