Colorado has been involved in recruiting three-star big man Doryan Onwuchekwa as much as any program, and Monday the Buffs received the reward for their work. The 6-foot-11 center prospect from Faith Family Academy in Dallas has announced his commitment to play for Tad Boyle after taking his latest visit to Boulder.

Onwuchekwa picked CU over a final group that also included Xavier, Mississippi State, Georgia Tech and in-state program TCU.

The Buffs hosted Onwuchekwa for an official visit in the spring, and he was again on campus over the weekend to meet with the staff, watch the CU football game and solidify his decision.

Boyle and his staff have prioritized the versatile big man for quite some time, and he signifies a critical recruiting win for the Buffs in the 2024 class. Assistant coach Rick Ray was particularly important in CU's pursuit of Onwuchekwa.

"The coaches and the guys over there, I just really bond with those guys," he previously said. "They're all about team, and that's what I really like about them. ... I just feel like the connection is real."