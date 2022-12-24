On the final day of the Early Signing Period, Deion Sanders and Colorado make one last splash with a commitment from Vivian (La.) North Caddo four-star wide receiver Omarion Miller. Miller, who was previously committed to Nebraska, re-opened his recruitment on Dec. 2 following the coaching transition in Lincoln and was almost initially planning on letting his recruitment play out into February. However, Colorado showed a lot of interest early and often upon Coach Prime's arrival in Boulder, and it culminated with Miller committing to the Buffaloes on Friday.

Although courted by LSU during his recruitment, Miller chose to commit to Nebraska because of a relationship with assistant Mickey Joseph, who is also a Louisiana native. Joseph was then lifted to interim head coach before he was let go from the Cornhuskers after a domestic matter. Shortly thereafter, Miller pulled his pledge. Colorado came in with a heavy push to land Miller, and it eventually paid off as he joins Derby (Kan.) running back Dylan Edwards as the lone four-star prospects in the 2023 Colorado class. This also comes two days after Travis Hunter announced his decision to follow Sanders to Colorado. At 6-foot-2, 198 pounds, Miller is the No. 124 ranked prospect in the country for the class of 2023, according to Rivals. He is the No. 19 ranked wide receiver prospect in the country and the No. 9 recruit from the state of Louisiana.

COMMITMENT ANALYSIS