After two seasons as one of the more productive defensive linemen in the Ivy League while at Dartmouth, Shane Cokes hit the transfer portal late last month and received interest from the likes of Oklahoma State, Miami, NC State, West Virginia, Washington State, Wake Forest, Purdue, Iowa State, Colorado and others.

And a visit to Boulder over the weekend sealed his decision.

Cokes, who has two years of eligibility remaining, became the fourth transfer to publicly announce their move to the Buffs, following DE Taijh Alston (from West Virginia), ILB LaVonta Bentley (Clemson) and OT Savion Washington (Kent State).