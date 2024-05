Yates played in 37 games for the Paladins over the past four seasons, playing a major role in 2022 and 2023. For his career, Yates tallied 93 total tackles, 13 pass breakups, one interception and one forced fumble. He had a career year in 2022, knocking away seven passes with an interception. While his numbers dipped a bit in 2023, he still made 40 tackles and broke up five passes.

Colorado added an experienced piece to its cornerback room on Monday, landing a commitment from Furman transfer Ivan Yates.

Yates is listed at 6-foot, 180 pounds and comes to Colorado as a grad transfer with two years of eligibility remaining.

The Roswell, Georgia, native was unranked coming out of high school, but chose to play for Furman over FBS offers from SMU, East Carolina and Liberty.

He is the Buffs' third addition at corner in the spring transfer window, joining SEC transfers Colton Hood (Auburn) and RJ Johnson (Arkansas). He is the 12th overall addition to the roster since April 21.