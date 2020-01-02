The Colorado Buffaloes' Class of 2020 just got much bigger — literally and figuratively, as 6-foot-7 DE/OLB Jason Harris committed to CU live on ESPN during the second quarter of the 2020 Under Armour All-America Game in Orlando, Florida. Harris is the fourth four-star recruit to commit to the Buffaloes in 2020 and the 23rd commit in total for this class.

Class of 2020 DE and recent Colorado commit Jason Harris (Nicolas Lucero / Rivals.com)

As a senior at Higley High School in Gilbert, AZ., Harris had a stellar season. He was won the Curley Culp Award as the state of Arizona's top defensive lineman. He had 54 total tackles, 26 tackles for loss and a state-leading 24 sacks.

Harris' commitment to Colorado ends a nearly six month-long period of speculation as to where he may land. In late July, he had named Colorado as one of his Top 6 schools, along with Arizona State, Arizona, UCLA, Oregon and Texas A&M and from there, CU worked hard to secure his pledge. Harris has an older brother, Jalen, who plays for the Wildcats and in total, attracted nearly 30 scholarship offers. It might be fair to say that Harris was won over by the Buffaloes shortly after competing an OV to Boulder the weekend of Nov. 9, when Colorado hosted and defeated Stanford. Four out of the six current Rivals analysts and publishers who predicted Harris to land at Colorado did so in the immediate aftermath of his OV. Harris' commitment gives Colorado a perfect end to that weekend's recruiting aspirations, as the three other official visitors to Boulder at the time along with Harris, Ashaad Clayton, Toren Pittman and Jordan Berry, all committed, as well.