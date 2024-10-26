Colorado lands commitment from 2025 four-star WR Adrian Wilson

Just before Colorado kicked off against Cincinnati on Saturday night, Deion Sanders and his staff landed another big name in the class of 2025.

Four-star wide receiver Adrian Wilson announced his decision to commit to the Buffs during his visit this weekend, which comes on the heels of his decommitment from Arizona State earlier this week. That announcement was followed quickly by an offer from Colorado, which wasted no time securing the highly touted wideout out of Weiss High School in Pflugerville, TX.

Colorado is the fourth team that Wilson has verbally committed to throughout the course of his recruitment. He pledged to both TCU and Oregon back in 2023 before backing away from the Ducks in the spring. Wilson then committed to Arizona State during an official visit in April before backing off of that decision Wednesday.

Wilson is the No. 27-ranked wide receiver in the 2025 class and the No. 18-ranked player from Texas. He joins four-star Quanell X Farrakhan Jr. as the top wide receivers in Colorado’s current 2025 class.

Wilson’s commitment kicks off a massive recruiting weekend for Deion Sanders and the Buffs. Five-star quarterback Julian Lewis and four-star offensive lineman Carde Smith are in Boulder along with Wilson this weekend as the Buffs try to flip the pair of USC commits.

The Buffs already pulled off one marquee flip this week when three-star defensive tackle Christian Hudson opted to move away from his UCF pledge and move forward with Colorado following a visit earlier in the season.

CU's 10-man class is now comprised of five four-star prospects following Wilson's announcement Saturday night.