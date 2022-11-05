Colorado's coaching situation has not yet been resolved, but that has not slowed down interim head coach Mike Sanford and the rest of the remaining staff from adding commitments for the 2023 class.

Saturday night, the Buffaloes added the latest piece to the group as recent visitor and three-star linebacker Victory Johnson gave the program his pledge over a final group that included USC, Washington and hometown San Diego State.

Johnson is one of the recruits who made an in-season official visit to Boulder this fall after the decision by the program to part ways with head coach Karl Dorrell.

Though he understands more staff changes could be coming, being able to see the Buffs' lone win this season and the passion of the fan base made a big difference in his mind.

"It was very valuable to see that," he previously said. "An experience that I really hadn't seen with any other school. To see them showing out then winning in overtime and rushing the field, all of that. To see that that fan base is that dedicated after having a head coach fired and being 0-5, it was truly, truly amazing."

In addition to feeling comfortable and confident with everything about the Buffs during his visit, Johnson's relationship with inside linebackers coach Mark Smith has been key in his opinion of the Buffs.

"The trust that I have with coach Smith, he seemed very, very optimistic even with coaching changes that they're going to show what they can do as a defense," Johnson said. "Also, being able to see the university, the campus, see the fan base and the atmosphere at game time was really cool to see

"I don't think there's any place that could be 0-5 and sell out, which they did ... Seeing that was awesome."

Johnson is the second commitment of the week for the Buffs joining fellow 2023 recruit Jordan Shaw, who gave the program his pledge after taking an official visit last week.

The three-star linebacker is now the 18th commitment in the class for the Buffs. Johnson plans to enroll early and will arrive in Boulder for the spring semester.