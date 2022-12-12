Colorado's momentum has now slowed down since Deion Sanders took over the head coach position in Boulder. The commitments continue to roll in, and the latest member of the program joins CU after taking a visit over the weekend. High three-star defensive end Taje McCoy made the trek from Oklahoma City to Boulder over the weekend to join the first big visitor group for the Buffs under their new head coach.

CU added a couple commitments from that group already, and McCoy is the third member to join the team from the weekend visit list.

The Buffs offered the 6-foot-3 prospect, who plays at Putnam City High School, earlier in the fall and was followed shortly by an offer from Vanderbilt. Oklahoma State was another school in the mix.

McCoy picked up early offers from schools such as Baylor, Kansas State, Iowa State and Kansas. Missouri jumped in with an offer a few months ago.

Still, it was Sanders' staff at Colorado, especially new defensive line coach Nick Williams, who made a quick enough impression to sway McCoy to the Pac-12.

"They treated me well and it made me feel special when I was the first one on a recruiting trip since Coach Prime got there," McCoy wrote in a self-penned article for The Oklahoman announcing his decision Monday night.

Earlier in the weekend, McCoy saw one of his longtime friends, Dylan Edwards, make the decision to join the Buffs as the highest-rated commitment so far in the class. The pair of 2023 recruits grew up playing with each other, and now they will bot suit up for Colorado in college.

McCoy is the fifth commitment for the Buffs since Sanders' arrival and is among the highest-rated commits for CU in the 2023 class. Edwards and fellow weekend visitor Asaad Waseem committed to the Buffs on Saturday.

The newest CU commit finished his senior season with 97 tackles, 16 tackles for loss and 11 sacks. McCoy also forced three fumbles and had four fumble recoveries during his senior season.

Colorado now has 14 commitments in the 2023 class with the start of the early signing period coming up Dec. 21.