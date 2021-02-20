CUSportsNation - Colorado lands Atlanta DE Carlton Madden Jr.

"Colorado has been a top school since they offered," said Madden Jr. "The coaches give off a good vibe and energy. They care care about my life off the field just as much as they care about me on the field and I felt like I would like to go there from early on."

Five months later, the three-star has committed.

Colorado jumped on Carlton Madden Jr. early. The Buffalos started recruiting the 6-foot-4, 227 pound defensive end in the spring of 2020. The relationship blossomed, and in September, Colorado extended an offer to the junior at Cedar Grove High in Ellenwood, Ga.

The decision was made public February 20, but those in Boulder got the news February 5.

Brian Michalowski was the lead recruiter. He has been recruiting Madden for almost a year, and the two have a strong bond.

"Me and coach B-Mike text often and get on the phone when we can. We have a good relationship. We talk a lot and joke around sometimes.

"Sadly my recruiting process slowed down because I wasn’t able to play my junior year (due to transfer rule), but Colorado was still showing love.

"When I told them coach B-Mike and the coaches about my commitment, they were very excited. They told me I'm coming to a great program with great coaches and players."

Madden's only other offer was from Kent State. Coastal Carolina, Florida, Georgia and Pittsburgh have shown heavy interest, but wanted to evaluate him further.

He is not worried about those other offers any longer.

"I feel like I can come in and make an impact early at Colorado," said Madden. "They build their defense around players like myself.

"I feel excited and can’t wait to visit as soon as the dead period is lifted."

Madden has been recruited as more of an EDGE by Colorado. He is one who can rush the quarterback or drop into coverage.