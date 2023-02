Clint Cosgrove sits down with 2024 offensive lineman Talan Chandler to break down his commitment to Colorado . Chandler discusses how it feels to be the newest Buffalo commit, his recent visit to Boulder, challenging Coach Prime to a fishing competition, coaches and players he connected with throughout his recruitment and more.

It was only a matter of time before Power Five schools began making Chandler a priority recruit and the Colorado staff did a great job of closing on the Missouri native before his recruitment was able to take off. Chandler will be playing center for the Buffaloes and is a perfect fit for the fast paced offensive of new offensive coordinator Sean Lewis where he will be asked to do a lot of pulling and snap the ball every 16 seconds.