CUSportsNation - Colorado joins the hunt for 2023 OLB Troy Bowles

Colorado is the latest offer for Class of 2023 outside linebacker Troy Bowles out of Tampa (Jesuit) Florida.

It might be fair to say that football runs in the Bowles family. Troy's older brother, 2021 safety Todd Bowles Jr. recently signed with Rutgers. The elder Todd Bowles just won a Super Bowl ring with the Buccaneers, completing his second season as defensive coordinator with the team.

Bowles and Karl Dorrell have known each other for some time, as they both were assistant coaches with the Miami Dolphins from 2008-2011 and later, when Bowles served as head coach of the New York Jets from 2015-2018, Dorrell was there alongside him as wide receivers coach.

When Dorrell offered, Bowles had remembered Dorrell spending time with Colorado's second-year head coach.

“When we were in New York with the Jets, at some training camps when I was younger, we would hang around (Dorrell)," he said. "He was always cool to me and my brother and he was always a good person to us.”

Additionally, Bowles was able to check in with his dad to get some further intel on the kind of guy and coach Dorrell is.

“He told me (Dorrell) has always been good to him," Bowles said. "I would know — my dad keeps it real with me so I believe him. He said coach Dorrell is an all-around good coach and a good guy.”