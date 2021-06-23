Colorado issues offers to a pair of in-state 2023 standouts

While the Buffaloes still have much work to do in rounding out their Class of 2022, which currently features one player in North Dakota big man Joe Hurlburt, a four-star prospect, Tad Boyle and Co. recently made some moves on the 2023 front. A pair of offers have been issued to standout Centennial State prospects that the Buffaloes likely will work hard to keep home.

The first in-state Class of 2023 player targeted by the Buffs was five-star center Baye Fall, a 6-foot-10 prospect out of Parker (Lutheran of the Rockies). Already, Fall's high stock is becoming evident, as he is ranked as the No. 12 overall recruit in the nation within his class. As could be expected, there are already a number of big-time programs aside from the Buffaloes who are interested in his services. Currently, Arizona, Baylor, Georgetown, Kansas, Minnesota, Memphis and Illinois have offered him. Expect that list to skyrocket even higher by the time he is an upperclassman.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CbGVzc2VkIHRvIHJlY2VpdmUgYW4gb2ZmZXIgZnJvbSB0aGUgVW5p dmVyc2l0eSBvZiBDb2xvcmFkbyDwn6as4pqr77iP8J+foSA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvbG9yYWRvSGF3a3M/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QENvbG9yYWRvSGF3a3M8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vcmVjcnVpdGluZ2VkaXQyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkByZWNydWl0aW5nZWRpdDI8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5j by82Z3pGajRQZEt5Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vNmd6Rmo0UGRLeTwvYT48 L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBCYXllIEZhbGwgKEBUaGVCYXllRmFsbDIxKSA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1RoZUJheWVGYWxsMjEvc3RhdHVzLzE0 MDYwMDE5NjIxODU4NjMxNzI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SnVuZSAx OCwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJo dHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJz ZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Less than a week after issuing an offer to Fall, Colorado offered Assane Diop, a 6-foot-10 power forward from Westminster (Belleview Christian School). Along similar lines with Fall, Diop is already assembling a healthy offer sheet with two years of high school basketball still ahead of him. The Buffs joined Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky and Texas A&M in offering him a few days ago. Diop already displays a solid ability to distribute the ball to others in addition to putting his frame to good use in the low post.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Db25ncmF0dWxhdGlvbnMgMjAyMyA24oCZOOKAnSBHL0YgQXNzYW5l IERpb3Agb24gcmVjZWl2aW5nIGFuIG9mZmVyIGZyb20gdGhlIFVuaXZlcnNp dHkgb2YgQ29sb3JhZG8uIFRoYW5rIHlvdSB0byB0aGUgVW5pdiBvZiBDTyBz dGFmZiBmb3Igb2ZmZXJpbmcgQXNzYW5lLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvSGF3a3NGbGlnaHQ/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNIYXdrc0ZsaWdodDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0hhd2tzRmFtaWx5P3NyYz1o YXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jSGF3a3NGYW1pbHk8L2E+ IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby8ydWpVOXpIRk5yIj5waWMudHdpdHRl ci5jb20vMnVqVTl6SEZOcjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBDb2xvcmFkbyBIYXdr cyAtIFVBIFJpc2UgKEBDb2xvcmFkb0hhd2tzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvbG9yYWRvSGF3a3Mvc3RhdHVzLzE0MDcwNjk3MTg1 MjgzNzY4NDU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SnVuZSAyMSwgMjAyMTwv YT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3Bs YXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04 Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Outlook for Colorado: