After racking up a total of 14 offers from universities across the nation, Montgomery, AL junior Kendrick Simpkins on Monday narrowed his options down to three potential landing spots: Nebraska, Florida Atlantic and Colorado.

Colorado is the only school out of the three finalists which he currently does not have firm plans to visit, but he indicated details regarding that are actively being worked on.

Simpkins was offered by Colorado coach Cordae Hankton and the Buffs see him as a safety.

At 6-foot-0 and 191 pounds, he comes in at No. 39 in Rivals' 2020 rankings for the state of Alabama.