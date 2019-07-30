Colorado is in the Top 3 for three-star 2020 CB Kendrick Simpkins
After racking up a total of 14 offers from universities across the nation, Montgomery, AL junior Kendrick Simpkins on Monday narrowed his options down to three potential landing spots: Nebraska, Florida Atlantic and Colorado.
Colorado is the only school out of the three finalists which he currently does not have firm plans to visit, but he indicated details regarding that are actively being worked on.
Simpkins was offered by Colorado coach Cordae Hankton and the Buffs see him as a safety.
At 6-foot-0 and 191 pounds, he comes in at No. 39 in Rivals' 2020 rankings for the state of Alabama.
I would like to thank all of the Coaches & Schools that offered me the opportunity to play on the collegiate level. My recruitment is still open but currently i will be focusing on these three schools ... pic.twitter.com/WiqiMLkjrX— Kendrick Simpkins ™️ (@simp947) July 29, 2019
Simpkins will soon be a senior at Robert E. Lee High School, and via his 2018 junior year film, his game emphasizes hard hitting, an ability to make open-field tackles as well as situational awareness and a talent for reading enemy QBs.
Not including his Top 3, Simpkins' was offered by Akron, Alabama A&M, Alabama State, Central Michigan, Jackson State, Kansas, UMass, Murray State, Nebraska, Tennessee, Toledo and Troy.