Colorado is coming after DT Patrick Jenkins, will officially visit in June
Power Five conference teams are lining up for John Ehret (La.) defensive lineman Patrick Jenkins.Mississippi State, Arkansas and Missouri round out the trio of early SEC offers for the talented def...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news