Colorado hires Mike Sanford as new offensive coordinator

Colorado's search for a new offensive coordinator to replace Darrin Chiaverini is over, as on Friday afternoon, Mike Sanford was announced as CU's new playcaller.

Sanford, 39, comes to Boulder from Minnesota, where he was quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator for the last two seasons.

The Gophers went 8-4 in 2021 but at the end of November, head coach P.J. Fleck decided to part ways with Sanford.

Minnesota under Sanford was a run-first program and that might be putting it lightly — the Gophers ran the ball on 70% of their offensive plays, posting the No. 31 ground game nationally.

However, attacking defenses through the air was a problem, as Minnesota's passing offense was ranked 115th in the FBS (out of 130 programs), averaging just over 166 passing yards per game.

For comparison's sake, the Buffaloes were even more dismal in that category; by year's end, they had the No. 126 passing offense in the country, averaging only 131.2 yards through the air per game.

"Mike's extensive experience and pedigree speaks for itself," Karl Dorrell said in a statement. "What attracted me to him was his familiarity with the Pac-12 and this part of the country, his coaching experience, success as a coordinator and developing players over his career.

“His journey through the profession has been solid, yet he is still a fairly young coach with great coaching experience at the Power 5 level. He has worked under some of the best in the business, has great knowledge of offensive football and in our discussions, has a great vision for Colorado football.”