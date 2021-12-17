Colorado hires Mike Sanford as new offensive coordinator
Colorado's search for a new offensive coordinator to replace Darrin Chiaverini is over, as on Friday afternoon, Mike Sanford was announced as CU's new playcaller.
Sanford, 39, comes to Boulder from Minnesota, where he was quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator for the last two seasons.
The Gophers went 8-4 in 2021 but at the end of November, head coach P.J. Fleck decided to part ways with Sanford.
Minnesota under Sanford was a run-first program and that might be putting it lightly — the Gophers ran the ball on 70% of their offensive plays, posting the No. 31 ground game nationally.
However, attacking defenses through the air was a problem, as Minnesota's passing offense was ranked 115th in the FBS (out of 130 programs), averaging just over 166 passing yards per game.
For comparison's sake, the Buffaloes were even more dismal in that category; by year's end, they had the No. 126 passing offense in the country, averaging only 131.2 yards through the air per game.
"Mike's extensive experience and pedigree speaks for itself," Karl Dorrell said in a statement. "What attracted me to him was his familiarity with the Pac-12 and this part of the country, his coaching experience, success as a coordinator and developing players over his career.
“His journey through the profession has been solid, yet he is still a fairly young coach with great coaching experience at the Power 5 level. He has worked under some of the best in the business, has great knowledge of offensive football and in our discussions, has a great vision for Colorado football.”
Prior coaching stops for Sanford include Utah State in 2019 (offensive coordinator/QBs), Notre Dame in 2015 and 2016 (offensive coordinator/QBs) and Boise State in 2014 (offensive coordinator/QBs).
He served as head coach of Western Kentucky from 2017-2018, posting a 9-16 overall record there.'
From 2011-2013, Sanford served as an assistant at Stanford, at different times coaching the tailbacks and wide receivers while leading the Cardinal's recruiting coordination efforts for the latter two years.
Originally from Lexington, Ken., Sanford played high school in Southern California (Los Alamitos) and was recruited to Boise State, where he played from 2000-04.
“The Colorado football program as well as the university itself stands for everything I value,” Sanford said. “My family and I could not be more excited to return to our roots out west in Pac-12 country. The University of Colorado has been a dream destination of mine since I was a kid growing up in California in the early Nineties."
"I have the highest level of respect for Karl Dorrell as a football coach and for the man of integrity that he is. We will work tirelessly to build a championship offense that will make the CU family proud.”
With a hire at offensive coordinator made, Dorrell will still need to identify a coach to oversee CU's wide receivers, a responsibility Chiaverini had in addition to his playcalling duties.
William Vlachos has served as interim offensive line coach since mid-season; whether he will be promoted or Dorrell will hire someone else remains to be seen.