Tad Boyle and Colorado improved to 2-0 on Friday night with a dominant 95-63 win over Grambling, avenging an ugly road loss from a year ago down in Louisiana. “We definitely had this game marked on the calendar for quite some time,” wing J’Vonne Hadley said postgame. “Maybe even after the loss last year, we had that one marked.” Colorado jumped all over the Tigers from the opening tip, racing out to a 14-2 lead in the first seven minutes and never looking back. The Buffs were locked in on both ends from the start, getting good looks on the offensive end and forcing contested, late-clock prayers on defense.

Julian Hammond knocked down three first half threes and finished with 14 points (Nigel Amstock | CU Sports Report)

Julian Hammond came off the bench and instantly gave the Buffs a spark early on, knocking down three 3-pointers in the opening 12 minutes to keep the Tigers at arm’s length. From there, Tristan da Silva put in work in the post and popped open for a few threes, finishing the opening 20 minutes with a game-high 16 points. “We want him to be aggressive,” Boyle said. “It doesn’t mean he has to shoot it all the time, but he can be a playmaker for us as well. Teams are gonna start scouting him and game planning to take him out of the game, but the thing that makes it so hard to take Tristan out of the game is he’s so darn versatile.” Meanwhile, the Tigers struggled mightily on the offensive end in the first half, as they lacked both ball movement and player movement and couldn’t beat the bigger, more athletic Buffs in isolation. Time and time again Grambling was forced into difficult, contested looks at the end of the shot clock, and finished the first half shooting just 6 for 26 from the floor and facing a 30-point deficit. The Buffs took their foot off the gas defensively in the second half, giving up 43 points to the Tigers after halftime, but were able to keep pace offensively and cruise to a 32-point win, their second blowout in as many games to open the year. The story of this one without a doubt was the ball movement and the assists for the Colorado offense. The Buffs finished the game with 28 assists on 35 made baskets, marking their highest assist total in a game since December 2005 against Mercer. KJ Simpson had eight assists to set a career high, and Julian Hammond tied his own personal best off the bench with six. Colorado is now averaging 25 assists per game as a team after its 22 against Towson in the season opener Monday. “Twenty two (assists on Monday) and then 28. What’s that, an average of 25? I wasn’t a math major but I was a business major. No, those are good numbers,” Boyle said. “Obviously, you’ve gotta make shots to get assists, and we’ve made enough shots these last two games.”

Eddie Lampkin Jr. got his first start for CU on Friday and responded with 10 points and eight rebounds (Nigel Amstock | CU Sports Report)