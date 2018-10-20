SEATTLE – Trailing 17-13 to Washington at the start the fourth quarter Colorado had a chance to notch its first road conference victory in 2018.

Redshirt junior quarterback Steven Montez led Colorado on an 11 play, 43-yard drive that took 4:41 off the game clock. However, after completing his first two attempts to start the drive Montez threw seven consecutive incompletions to end the game and seal the 27-13 win for UW at Husky Stadium.

In the end head coach Mike MacIntye said the Buffaloes (5-2, 2-2) didn’t have enough fire power on offense to match UW. He also credited the Huskies QB as being one of the few differences in the game.

“Washington, tip my hat to them,” MacIntyre said after the loss. “Jake Browning. He is a really good player. You see why he’s the leading passer in Washington history. I think the game boiled down to they made some fourth down plays and we didn’t make some fourth down plays.”

Both Montez and Browning finished the afternoon with similar stat lines. Each threw a pick and a touchdown, the latter coming on a 26-yard pass to Aaron Fuller who took it the remaining yards for the score.

It capped off a 12 play, 84-yard drive for Washington that used up nearly six minutes of clock. The touchdown to to Fuller came on 4th and 5 from the CU 26-yard line, one of the key fourth down plays MacIntyre referenced during his postgame press conference.

Former UW linebacker Drew Lewis, now a senior for Colorado this season, credited Browning for his sneaky athleticism that allowed him to allude several potential game-changing sacks during the game.

“He’s a deceptive quarterback. He may not look very athletic but that’s an athletic quarterback for sure,” Lewis said of Browning’s ability to run against the Buffaloes defense. “So we try to keep him in the box. Those times when he got out is when he made some big plays.

“We knew that coming in this week that he’s got a dangerous arm to him. He made some good balls so we’ll give him that credit but we just have to watch the tape and learn from that next time.”