CUSportsNation.com

When Mike MacIntyre met with the media following Saturday's scrimmage, he was happy to mention that there were no major injuries to report. Jaylon Jackson went down with a season ending injury during the same scrimmage last year, but the Buffs stayed healthy today.

Overall, the offense had a strong day, and conversely, the defense struggled.

"I thought the offense made some big plays, and defensively, we didn't cover as well as I think we should," MacIntyre said. "They kept playing hard. Offensively, I thought Travon McMillian showed some things -- made a nice move out there and showed some speed."

A storyline from the day on offense was the running back group, as fans got to see Travon McMillian for the first time on Folsom Field and a new-look, healthy Kyle Evans, who is bigger and stronger than ever.

"Travon is catching up to everything really well," MacIntyre said. "He looked really good today. He looked good in practice. Kyle Evans is doing well. Beau Bisharat made some nice runs I thought today too."

The Buffs have a handful of scholarship running backs in Bisharat, Evans, McMillian, Donovan Lee, Alex Fontenot, and a couple of true freshmen in Jarek Broussard and Deion Smith.

Evans and McMillian have separated from the pack a bit as the two main running backs. Bisharat, based on reading in between the lines, looks like the No. 3 guy, and Lee and Fontenot are in the next tier at running back.