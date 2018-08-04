CUSportsNation.com was live in Boulder for Saturday's open practice. Patrick Phelan has the recap from day three of the Buffs' 2018 fall camp.

- Practice August 4 from 10:30AM-1:30PM

- Temperature in the mid 80's

- Practice in shells (Helmet and shoulder pads, no leg pads)

- Today's practice began with the first through fourth teams lining up in their base formations. They were practicing where to line up, with different schemes. This drill was a walkthrough of the motions with no passes being thrown.

- Afterwards, the team lined up at the center of the field to do some assorted stretching and dynamic warm up.

- Once the dynamic warm up was completed, the whistle blew and the majority of the team practiced field goal formation. The pass rush also lined up, but did not rush at 100%. Kicker James Stefanou looked sharp with his attempts as well with the other kickers. The backs, receivers, and quarterbacks who were not in on the special teams did positional drills.

- After field goals were completed, the team moved into practicing punting and punt coverage. They worked on two separate fields. On one side, the punters and gunners were working on pinning the ball inside the 5-yard line in the red zone. On the other side, the whole team was lined up in their standard punt formation while running after a single return man.

- When special teams were over, the pace of the practice started to pick up. The team then began practicing getting their units onto the field in a hurry. The offense and defense would sprint onto the field and get into formation, but when another whistle blew, the players on the field would do an up down and then sprint back off of the field. This helps players with mental fatigue late in games so they know where to be in the right spots. After a few rounds and the first team offense and defense were back on the field, they went live for a few plays. On each play, Steven Montez seemed to be looking for Lavishka Shenault Jr., and on the third play, Montez threw a strike to Shenault, who was running a slant and broke it away for a 35+ yard touchdown.

